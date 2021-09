LOS ANGELES - An exciting new season of "The Masked Singer" is upon us, and Nick Cannon, the host of the series, says its sixth season will feature some major surprises. "It’s bigger and better and more fabulous than ever," Cannon told FOX Television Stations Friday. "The costumes are next level, and the people under the costumes are the biggest stars we’ve had yet."

