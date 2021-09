Lots of schools and kids are having to do at least part of school from home. On top of that, moms and dads are still working from home. Many families will have 4 or 5 people spread out around the house doing their work every morning and afternoon. How are you going to communicate? If you need to call everyone down for lunch or dinner you don't have to walk to each room or shout down the hall. You can use Alexa.