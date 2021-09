MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s hockey time in South Florida and perhaps the beginning of the most anticipated season in franchise history. Bottom line, the Cats are Stanley Cup contenders. With their homegrown stars returning, Aleksander Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau, Aaron Ekblad, MacKenzie Weegar, and solid players up and down the lineup the Panthers have a chance to make big noise in the NHL. Of course, they can’t take anything for granted as the division and conference are both loaded and two or three very good teams will miss the playoffs. The first goal is to get into the postseason. No easy task...

NHL ・ 10 HOURS AGO