John Carpenter’s Influence Is Inescapable on Chvrches’ Screen Violence

By Charlie Harding, Megan Lubin, Nate Sloan
Vulture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile gearing up to make their second album, Every Open Eye, in 2015, Chvrches members Iain Cook and Martin Doherty spent much of the recording budget buying up many of the original synthesizers used to make iconic ’80s synthpop dance tracks. Contemporary replicas of those synth sounds are now commonplace for pop acts like Dua Lipa and the Weeknd, but Chvrches has been wielding them for more than a decade — and their newest project, Screen Violence, is a great reminder of how closely we link that synth sound not just to a bygone era but specifically to the eerie music of horror films.

