The military’s COVID-19 death count rose to 46 this week, as a surge that began in mid-August continues to escalate. The number of deaths has soared in the past two months. In mid-July, there had been 26 deaths, the first of which came in March 2020. As of Wednesday, 20 more troops had died, as SARS-CoV-2′s delta variant has ripped through much of the country, with new case numbers even higher than before vaccines became widely available.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO