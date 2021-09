“The experience economy” – based on the idea of selling experiences rather than products – is the fourth great stage in consumer development, following commodities, goods, and services. Only a theory in the past, the experience economy is a reality today, and customer experience (CX) has ascended to a top priority for business leaders. Consumers now consider experience king, as well. They have transformed into “everything customers” who are now more demanding than ever. Sometimes they want to serve themselves, other times they want to interact with a human. Sometimes they want businesses to use information they have on them to personalize their service and be proactive, but they also want their privacy to be respected. Sometimes they want to interact via WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger, other times they want traditional phone calls.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO