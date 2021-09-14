There they are, Wahpeton High School’s king and queen
Wahpeton High School’s 2021 Homecoming has so far included a ceremony with a bang. Actually, two of them. King and queen candidates Colin Samuels and Kylie Storo livened up their entrance to the Monday, Sept. 13 coronation by using confetti poppers. Samuels, who had a little trouble getting his popper to work, joked that anyway, “It’s a boy!” Samuels and Storo also sported lime green and hot pink sunglasses.www.wahpetondailynews.com
Comments / 0