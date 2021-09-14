CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Princeton, WV

Lucille Gilkerson McPeak

By Naomi Bowles
Lootpress
Lootpress
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36bYhT_0bvxGaom00

Lucille Gilkerson McPeak, 91, of Princeton, died early Sunday morning, September 12, 2021, at Davis Regional Medial Center in Statesville NC. Born June 3, 1930, at Vivian, she was the daughter of the late Bob Gilkerson and Blanche Chambers Gilkerson. She was a devoted homemaker and loved her family dearly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Calvin McPeak, two sons, Calvin McPeak Jr., and Danny Jerry McPeak James Tramel and with 5 brothers and sisters. She is survived by eleven children, Linda Tramel, Teddy McPeak, Brenda McNeely and husband Herman, Elizabeth Selvey and husband Daniel, Karen Dudleson and husband Stanley, Carl McPeak and wife Teresa, Wanda Justice and husband Jonathan, Drema Farmer and husband Dana and Dan McPeak; 29 grandchildren; Several great-grandchildren, and many great-great-grandchildren; One brother, Harold Gilkerson; Several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held 1:00 P.M. Friday, September 17, 2021, from the Burns Wornal Chapel of the Memorial Funeral Directory on the Athens Road in Princeton with John Puckett officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton. Friends may visit with the family from Noon until the service hour at the funeral home. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Mrs. McPeak’s family encourages everyone to practice safety by wearing face mask and social distancing. Those who are unable to attend the funeral can view her service thru webcasting on our website. Online condolences may be shared with the family via www. www.memorialfd.com. The McPeak family is being served by the Memorial Funeral Directory and Cremation Center on the Athens Road in Princeton.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Lucille Gilkerson McPeak, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Princeton, WV
Obituaries
City
Princeton, WV
The Hill

Pfizer results offer hope amid worsening pandemic for children

Pfizer’s test results that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective among children ages 5 to 11 provides a glimmer of hope to parents desperate to get their younger children protected against the virus. The vaccine manufacturer’s announcement, which didn’t include specific data from the trial, comes as COVID-19 has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Two students were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school and a suspect is in custody, police said Monday. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the side of his face at Heritage High School and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg, Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference. Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening, he said.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

US easing virus restrictions for foreign flights to America

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major easing of pandemic travel restrictions, the U.S. said Monday it will allow foreigners to fly into the country this fall if they have vaccination proof and a negative COVID-19 test — changes replacing a hodgepodge of rules that had kept out many non-citizens and irritated allies in Europe and beyond where virus cases are lower.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Funeral Services#The Burns Wornal Chapel#Sympathy Store
Reuters

Russian city mourns victims of university shooting

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Russian city of Perm on Tuesday mourned the six people killed by a teenage gunman at a university in an incident that sent shockwaves through the community. The gunman, identified by local media as an 18-year-old student, opened fire on campus at Perm State...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion case in early December

The Supreme Court has scheduled arguments for the highly anticipated Mississippi abortion case. The case, which will consider the legality of Mississippi's ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, will be heard Dec. 1, according to the court. Mississippi's abortion restriction was the first to reach the court...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy