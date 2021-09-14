Lucille Gilkerson McPeak, 91, of Princeton, died early Sunday morning, September 12, 2021, at Davis Regional Medial Center in Statesville NC. Born June 3, 1930, at Vivian, she was the daughter of the late Bob Gilkerson and Blanche Chambers Gilkerson. She was a devoted homemaker and loved her family dearly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Calvin McPeak, two sons, Calvin McPeak Jr., and Danny Jerry McPeak James Tramel and with 5 brothers and sisters. She is survived by eleven children, Linda Tramel, Teddy McPeak, Brenda McNeely and husband Herman, Elizabeth Selvey and husband Daniel, Karen Dudleson and husband Stanley, Carl McPeak and wife Teresa, Wanda Justice and husband Jonathan, Drema Farmer and husband Dana and Dan McPeak; 29 grandchildren; Several great-grandchildren, and many great-great-grandchildren; One brother, Harold Gilkerson; Several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held 1:00 P.M. Friday, September 17, 2021, from the Burns Wornal Chapel of the Memorial Funeral Directory on the Athens Road in Princeton with John Puckett officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton. Friends may visit with the family from Noon until the service hour at the funeral home. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Mrs. McPeak’s family encourages everyone to practice safety by wearing face mask and social distancing. Those who are unable to attend the funeral can view her service thru webcasting on our website. Online condolences may be shared with the family via www. www.memorialfd.com. The McPeak family is being served by the Memorial Funeral Directory and Cremation Center on the Athens Road in Princeton.

