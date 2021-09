Payments tech firm Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. on Friday (Sept. 17) finalized its acquisition of Banking-as-a-Service platform Finxera Holdings, Inc. “We now have the premier platform to collect, store and send money with a full breadth of payment and virtual banking capabilities,” said Tom Priore, chairman and CEO of Priority, in the joint announcement. “The Priority suite of services is truly unique and differentiated, as Priority becomes one of a handful of companies with nationwide money transmitter licensing that allows us to act as a fully licensed custodian of funds for consumers and enterprises.”

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO