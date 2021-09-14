Timothy Paul Sayers, of Beckley was born on October 4, 1968 in Wilmington, Delaware. He went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 10, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Mary Farley Sayers; his daughters, Rachel and Rowan; stepchildren, Justin and Caitlane Helton, whom he thought of as his own; mother, Linda Elaine Snyder; granddaughter, Mackenzie; a grandson; brothers, Michael and wife, Becky, Mark and wife, Tammy, Todd and wife, Sharon; one niece and two nephews; several more family and friends who loved him. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Alvin Sayers; his younger brother, Wade Sayers; maternal grandparents, Wayne and Margaret Snyder and his paternal grandparents, George and Mildred Sayers. Tim served his country one term in the US Army National Guard. He worked up until the time of his death at REM as a in-home caregiver. He was an avid pc-gamer and marksman. He loved shooting guns, reading, watching movies, spending time with his family and friends, and helping is mom on the farm. He will be missed by many. Graveside rites to celebrate the life of Timothy Paul Sayers, will be held 1:00PM, Monday, September 20, 2021 at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Beckley with Pastor Arvin Hanshaw officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Mercer County Veterans Honor Guard. Family and friends will be serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are requested to gather in the parking lot of Blue Ridge Funeral Home between 12:30PM and 12:45PM when we will be traveling in procession to the gravesite. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Timothy’s honor to the Mercer County Veterans Honor Guard, 102 Arbor Ridge Drive, Bluefield WV 24701. Online condolences and other information can be found by visiting www.blueridgefuneralhome.com Blue Ridge Funeral Home, 5251 Robert C Byrd Drive, Beckley is honored to be serving the family.