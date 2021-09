Kansas State University President Richard Myers delivered his final State of the University address on Friday. He is retiring at the end of the year. Myers reflected on a number of accomplishments and growth areas ranging from growth to an $880 million endowment to an increase in the graduation rate and projected increase in freshman - sophomore student retention rate. "The state of the university is sound, very sound, and we have weathered many challenges. We have proven as a team to the community our mettle."

