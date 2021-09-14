Pastor Marvin D. Mills, 53, of Kegley, a true man of God, answered his final call on earth early Sunday morning only to be ushered into the arms of his Lord and Savior. Born January 21, 1968 in Mullens, he was the son of the late Harold Dennis “Denny” Mills and Sandra Ellen McKinney Mills. Marvin was a graduate of Mullens High School, attended Concord College and received his bachelor’s degree from Xavier University and Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. Marvin married the love of his life, Cynthia Gaye “Cindy” Milam Mills in 1993, and devoted 28 years of his life by serving families within the funeral profession, having served with Dodd, Payne & Hess Funeral Home, Memorial Funeral Directory and Bailey-Kirk Funeral Home. Marvin’s salvation at the age of 12 was the defining moment of his life. While serving in the funeral industries, Marvin received a heavenly calling to be full time in the pulpit, and was ordained in 2009 and later earned his Master’s Degree in Theological Studies from Liberty University. In 2011 he accepted the Senior Pastor position at Maranatha Baptist Church on the Oakvale Road in Princeton, where he ministered until his death. Marvin had been a Sunday school teacher and deacon and truly enjoyed teaching the Junior and Senior Bible Class at Mercer Christian Academy. Marvin loved to preach, sing, and shout the word of God, he preached what he believed and believed what he preached. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Daniel Milam. Survivors include his loving and devoted wife Cindy. his four children: Amelia “Emily” Mills, Allison Mills, Aaron Mills and Annie Mills. Two brothers and their spouses, Scott and Crystal Mills, Alan and Catherine Mills and a host of nieces and nephews. His father-in-law, Johnny Milam and wife Angie. Mother-in-law, Cathy Hartley and husband Clyde. Sister-in-law, Olivia Hall and husband Coy also survive him. A homegoing celebration of life will be held 7:00 P.M. Thursday, September 16, 2021, from the Maranatha Baptist Church on the Oakvale Road in Princeton with Pastor’s J.P. Mays, Youel Altizer, Charles McKinney Jr. and Dale Vance officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery in Princeton. Those wishing attend are requested to meet at the Memorial Funeral Directory on the Athens Road in Princeton by 10:30 A.M. Friends may visit with the family Thursday from 4:00 P.M. until the service hour at 7:00 P.M. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Maranatha Baptist Church, 306 Oakvale Road, Princeton WV 24740. Safety is of the upmost concerns to the family; they would appreciate family and friends wearing face masks and practicing social distancing. Serving as pallbearers will be Marvin’s brothers Scott and Alan Mills, Travis Odle, Russ Alvis, Bruce Cole, Mike Matherly, Robbie Keaton and Joe Carter. Online condolences may be shared with the family via www.memorialfd.com. The Mills family is being served by the Memorial Funeral Directory and Cremation Center on the Athens Road in Princeton.

