Beckley, WV

Beckley Common Council to vote on vaccination bonus for city employees

By Gailyn Markham
 6 days ago
BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – During tonight’s regularly scheduled Beckley Common Council meeting, councilmembers will vote on a resolution that would give vaccinated city employees a $500 bonus.

According to the resolution, employees must provide proof of receiving the vaccination before 11 a.m. on November 2, 2021, in order to receive the incentive bonus.

The news of Beckley’s resolution comes after that of the City of Charleston. The city’s Mayor announced last week that fully vaccinated employees would receive a $750 bonus in the form of a cash payment or Health Savings Account contribution.

Tonight’s meeting, which will be held via WebEx, will begin at 6:30.

