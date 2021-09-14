Ella Claudette Bell

Ella leaves behind her son Allen Bell and his wife Barbara Bell of

Knoxville, TN. She is also survived by one sister, Esther Smith of Ohio.

Ella was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Virginia Bell; a

brother Arnold (Rick) Bell; and a sister Mary Lou Hines.

Ella retired from Raleigh General Hospital with over 30 years of

service.

She was a faithful Christian and was a member of Victory Baptist

Church at Beaver, WV.

Funeral services will be conducted at the Rose and Quesenberry

Peace Chapel in Beckley on Friday, September 17, 2021 at noon with Rev. Larry

Easler officiating, assisted by Pastor Roland Roberts. Burial will follow at

Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens at Prosperity, WV. Friends may visit with the family

from 11AM until service time on Friday at the funeral home.

