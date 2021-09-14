CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beckley, WV

Ella Claudette Bell

By Naomi Bowles
Lootpress
Lootpress
 6 days ago

Ella leaves behind her son Allen Bell and his wife Barbara Bell of

Knoxville, TN. She is also survived by one sister, Esther Smith of Ohio.

Ella was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Virginia Bell; a

brother Arnold (Rick) Bell; and a sister Mary Lou Hines.

Ella retired from Raleigh General Hospital with over 30 years of

service.

She was a faithful Christian and was a member of Victory Baptist

Church at Beaver, WV.

Funeral services will be conducted at the Rose and Quesenberry

Peace Chapel in Beckley on Friday, September 17, 2021 at noon with Rev. Larry

Easler officiating, assisted by Pastor Roland Roberts. Burial will follow at

Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens at Prosperity, WV. Friends may visit with the family

from 11AM until service time on Friday at the funeral home.

Private online condolences, floral tributes, and other expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family via our guestbook at www.roseandquesenberry.net.

Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, 1901 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Judy Carol Carr

Judy Carol Carr, age 73, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the Carilion Giles Community Hospital in Pearisburg, VA. Born September 30, 1947, in Ballard, WV, she was the daughter of the late Sherman G. and Glenna I. Copeland Suttle. Judy was a member of the Community Family Worship Center in Peterstown, WV, where she was an integral part in her husband Willis’ ministry. She had several jobs throughout her life, including a hairdresser and mail carrier for the USPS. She enjoyed working on crossword puzzles and reading. She loved her family, and being a grandmother was one of the greatest joys in her life.
OBITUARIES
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy