Trash Sailors - Demo Trailer

IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA demo is available now on Steam for Trash Sailors, the hand-drawn sailing simulator game featuring co-op with up to 4 players. Create the trashiest sailing team in history, fight with monsters and trash your friendship in Trash Sailors, coming to PC, Xbox, Playstation, and Nintendo Switch.

www.ign.com

hardcoregamer.com

Untangling the Art of Destruction in Abriss Demo

It’s kind of weird there aren’t more games about breaking things. Blast Corps. is a classic, of course, and the Boom Blox games on Wii were all kinds of entertaining, but more often than not the destruction is a side-effect rather than the point. “Fully destructible environments” is usually a feature, something extra you can do along the way while shooting or exploding the bad guys. In Abriss, though, it’s the whole point of the game, with the destruction being the end result of solving a physics puzzle by stacking and connecting pieces just right in order to completely demolish a series of derelict structures. Technically the point is to take out the red glowing orbs embedded in the building but doing the bare minimum wouldn’t earn the satisfying chain reaction that comes from walls of debris shattering into thousands of component pieces.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - Legend of the Kestrel Lancers Expansion - Features Trailer

Watch the trailer for a look at what to expect with the Legend of the Kestrel Lancers expansion, as well as the free melee update, coming to MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries. MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries' Legend of the Kestrel Lancers expansion features a story-focused experience set during the "Fourth Succession War," one of the most famous conflicts in BattleTech lore featuring 14 missions and seven "Battle Quests" featuring large-scale conflicts set on custom battlegrounds. Additionally, the expansion also features All-Out War scenarios, over 20 new Mech variants, new Jungle and Tourmaline Desert biomes, and more. MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries will also get a free update that features the introduction of melee combat and mech switching, which allows full direct control of any AI-controlled Lance 'Mechs in any mission. MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries' Legend of the Kestrel Lancers expansion arrives on September 23 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
cramgaming.com

TimeMelters Gameplay – Demo Tutorial 4K

We take a quick look at the TimeMelters gameplay (formerly known as Wicca) demo on PC most notably checking out the tutorial missions. This is an interesting game from Autoexec Games that holds much promise as it combines strategy, action and time-based moves to great effect. You can support the developers via their Kickstarter campaign.
VIDEO GAMES
#Friendship#Steam For Trash Sailors#Nintendo Switch
nintendoeverything.com

The Lightbringer hitting Switch in October, demo out now, new trailer

Earlier in the year, Zordix Publishing and developer Rock Square Thunder announced The Lightbringer for Switch. The two sides provided an update on the puzzle platformer today, and confirmed a final release date of October 7. Looking to try out The Lightbringer before launch? That’s now possible, as a demo...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Crisis Wing - Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for the arcade shoot'em game, Crisis Wing, coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Crisis Wing features 7 vertical scrolling stages, upgradeable weapons, and cooperative multiplayer.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Far Cry 6 - Giancarlo Will Face You Now Trailer

Do you have what it takes to challenge dictator Antón Castillo, played by Hollywood's favorite villain, Giancarlo Esposito? He'll be waiting for you. Put your skills to the test when Far Cry 6 arrives on October 7, 2021, for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Unsighted Switch demo gameplay

Unsighted received a demo on Switch within the past few days, and we now have some proper gameplay footage. For those that need a refresher on the title, check out the following overview:. After a long war with the humans, the few androids that remain in Arcadia are running out...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Steam Highwayman: Smog & Ambuscade Trailer

Check out the trailer for this upcoming choose-your-own-adventure narrative game, Steam Highwayman: Smog & Ambuscade, coming to iOS and Android devices on September 30, 2021. Steam Highwayman features character management and mini-games to play; face and overcome your opponents to open new paths of exploration with endless possibilities.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Photo Mode Announced

Ahead of its September 21 launch, Kena: Bridge of Spirits developer Ember Labs has announced that the game will feature a photo mode. Revealed in an article on the PlayStation Blog, Kena: Bridge of Spirits' photo mode will include one or two functions not typical of the more 'standard' versions of the feature seen in many games.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo: Infinite Will Hold Two Multiplayer Weekend Tests Back-to-Back

Halo: Infinite will hold two more multiplayer tech previews with the first one starting this weekend. The latest Inside Infinite has been published on the Halo website with details on the upcoming tests. A Halo: Infinite test will take place at select times from Thursday, September 23 to Sunday, September...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Review

With its elegantly simple combat and beautiful world, Kena: Bridge of Spirits harkens back to the days of the N64/GameCube-era Zeldas, Okami, and Star Fox Adventures, while also adding modern sensibilities and a distinct personal touch. Kena: Bridge of Spirits reviewed by Mitchell Saltzman on PlayStation 5. Also available on PlayStation 4 and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Wake Up Challenge

Rewards: 4 Random Trinkets, 1 Exemplar Sprinter Trinket (Grand Prize) Charlie's Wake Up Challenge is simple in theory - you have around 2 minutes and 30 seconds from the time you appear in the tunnels to find all four of Charlie's boxes and open them - if you do not they will explode and the game will end. If you manage to find all four, you'll get an additional prize. The only real problem is finding them, and dealing with Eternalists or other hazards stationed nearby.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Walkthrough

Welcome to the official Walkthrough for Kena: Bridge of Spirits on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. This game features a wholesome and emotional story and IGN’s walkthrough will give you step-by-step instructions for each plot beat along the way. However, there are a ton of collectibles, puzzles to solve, bosses to defeat, and more in Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Fortunately for you, this Walkthrough covers all of that and then some.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Marvel vs. Capcom 2 Remaster Discussions Have Reportedly Begun

Digital Eclipse wants to revive Marvel vs. Capcom 2 with a remaster, and the studio head says discussions about the project have begun. In an interview with GamerHubTV on YouTube, Digital Eclipse's Mike Mika said both Disney and Capcom have been approached about the idea. "We’ve begun some discussions on...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Graphics Comparison (PS4 & PS5)

There are two graphics modes for Kena: Bridge of Spirits on PlayStation 5 and only one on PlayStation 4. But how do they compare? Check out this comparison video and see for yourself! On the PS5, Kena players get access to two graphics modes, Performance Mode (Upscaled 4K targeting 60 FPS) and Fidelity Mode (Native 4K at a locked 30 FPS). PS4 only comes with one that you're unable to change, and it runs at 30 FPS, but still looks pretty great! In Kena: Bridge of Spirits, you play as the titular Kena, a spirit guide trying to reach the sacred mountain shrine. Collect adorable creatures called the Rot, and find your way to your destination by fighting, puzzling, and clearing the corruption from the land.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Detroit: Become Human Developer Could Make a Star Wars Game - IGN Daily Fix

In today's episode, there's rumors abound that Detroid: Become Human and Heavy Rain developer Quantic Dream just signed a deal with Disney to make a Star Wars game. Keep in mind this is still a rumor, but according to Dualshockers, sources have confirmed that work has begun on a Star Wars project at the studio. Quantic Dream is best known for their narrative-based adventure games, like the award-winning Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain, and Beyond: Two Souls. There's no details as to what genre this rumored Star Wars game would be—maybe another choice-driven game like Detroit? Or an action game like EA's Jedi: Fallen Order? What are your theories? Let us know in the comments! And have you finished Deltarune: Chapter 2 already, and are ready for more? Developer Toby Fox has announced that the next three chapters of the game will be released at once time. Fox understands gamers' frustration at having to wait a few years between chapters, so he's hoping to give you the final parts in one big drop. Fox has also revealed that they won't be released for free, like Chapters 1 and 2 were. Expect to pay a little more than what his previous game, Undertale, currently sells for—which is about $15. Today's episode is brought to you by Movies Anywhere.
VIDEO GAMES

