Chesterfield, VA

6924 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23832

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Grayland by Main Street Homes. This BRAND NEW AVAILABLE TO BE BUILT Energy Star certified 2 story interior unit townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, large loft, metal roof, front porch, tankless water heater, 3 season room a front load 2 car garage, and 2,513 living sq. ft. The first level offers an expansive first floor owner’s suite and an en suite with a large shower and walk-in closet, open concept dining, kitchen and family room area that leads out to a beautiful covered porch. The second level features a large loft area, 2 large bedrooms,with walk-in closets, two full bathrooms, and a laundry room. The Cosby Village Townhomes will offer a variety of amenities including a clubhouse, swimming pool, walking trails, dog park, garden, tree-lined sidewalks, streetlights and the ability to live in a walkable community. REPRESENT THE FLOOR PLAN BUT ARE NOT OF THIS SPECIFIC HOME.

