Lillian Jane Rogers 79, of Maple Fork passed away peacefully in her home on September 13, 2021 with her family by her side. Lillian was born on September 5, 1942 at Price Hill, WV. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Violet Pack Crawford.

Lillian was a homemaker, a loving mother and grandmother. Her interests included her family, going for rides, walks, and tending to her flowers. She loved making her peanut butter fudge, homemade biscuits, and vegetable soup. Lillian devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to other family members and her grandchildren. Lillian was of the Pentecostal faith. She last attended Mount Hope Pentecostal Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers William (Jack), Joseph (Tony), and Roger, a sister Imogene Wingrove, and a great granddaughter Remington.

Those left to cherish her memory include her four children, Violet Baldwin (Jay) of Fayetteville, Connie Workman (Johnny) of Maple Fork, Robin Hewlett (Jamie) of Grandview, and Daniel Rogers (Aubrey) of Hockessin, Delaware. Lillian is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Eddie, Johnny, Lillian, Billie, James, Steven, Matthew, Brandon, Brady, Katie, Emma, and Angelo. Also 8 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Lloyd Hart officiating. Friends may gather with the family one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens located at 2150 Pea Ridge Road in Oak Hill.

The family is requesting memorial donations in lieu of flowers to the WVU Cancer Institute at https://wvucancer.org/giving.

While masks are not required you might consider wearing one before entering the building as we all attempt to stop the spread of COVID 19.

