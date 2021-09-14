CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Lillian Jane Rogers

By Naomi Bowles
Lootpress
Lootpress
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DdRWi_0bvxFGK900

Lillian Jane Rogers 79, of Maple Fork passed away peacefully in her home on September 13, 2021 with her family by her side. Lillian was born on September 5, 1942 at Price Hill, WV. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Violet Pack Crawford.

Lillian was a homemaker, a loving mother and grandmother. Her interests included her family, going for rides, walks, and tending to her flowers. She loved making her peanut butter fudge, homemade biscuits, and vegetable soup. Lillian devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to other family members and her grandchildren. Lillian was of the Pentecostal faith. She last attended Mount Hope Pentecostal Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers William (Jack), Joseph (Tony), and Roger, a sister Imogene Wingrove, and a great granddaughter Remington.

Those left to cherish her memory include her four children, Violet Baldwin (Jay) of Fayetteville, Connie Workman (Johnny) of Maple Fork, Robin Hewlett (Jamie) of Grandview, and Daniel Rogers (Aubrey) of Hockessin, Delaware. Lillian is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Eddie, Johnny, Lillian, Billie, James, Steven, Matthew, Brandon, Brady, Katie, Emma, and Angelo. Also 8 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Lloyd Hart officiating. Friends may gather with the family one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens located at 2150 Pea Ridge Road in Oak Hill.

The family is requesting memorial donations in lieu of flowers to the WVU Cancer Institute at https://wvucancer.org/giving.

While masks are not required you might consider wearing one before entering the building as we all attempt to stop the spread of COVID 19.

Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, WV

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Lillian Jane Rogers please visit our Sympathy Store.

Comments / 0

Related
Marshall County Daily

Mrs. Lillian Florence Schilling Robertson, 91

Our loving Heavenly Father called Lillian Florence Schilling Robertson home on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Aunt and friend, known by her community for her acts of service, love and kindness. Lillian was a woman of God and an inspiration of strength and hope. She was a leader with a moral compass, a believer in equality for all and a lover of ALL people. Lillian had a way of making people feel special and treasured her holiday celebrations with family and friends. She blessed the lives of all who knew her and she will live in our hearts forever.
MURRAY, KY
Newnan Times-Herald

Ray Rogers

Ray Rogers began his life’s story on March 4, 1941. He was born the son of the late Olin and Burlia Rogers. Early in life, Ray learned the great importance of life relationships as he was fortunate enough to be a product of the textile mill village of Arnco. These were folks with little of the world’s possessions in a physical sense. Those “things” were not so important. Everyone in the village was in the same boat, but their greatest assets were the deep relationships formed from life in this unique community. Everyone looked after everyone else. Your neighbor’s issues became your own to some extent, but only in a sense of being a good neighbor. Ray Rogers learned these lessons well and adopted them into his own life and in that of his family. Love came into Ray’s life early. He was smitten by a young lady who lived nearby, and thus began a wonderful love story with his beloved Peggy Sue Gordon (Rogers).
OBITUARIES
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Lillian Thomas offered a listening ear and sage advice

WATERLOO — Talking with Lillian Thomas always meant you’d have a listening ear and, if needed, a wise adviser. “My sister was a very calm and deep thinker. She was a very spiritual person,” said Cora Turner. “You could ask her a question and she would many times ponder and...
WATERLOO, IA
mycouriertribune.com

Church volunteers find way to Lillian Schumacher Elementary

LIBERTY — Congregation members of Second Baptist Church of Liberty took to the community to put their faith into action with an annual Serve Sunday event. This year, the outreach spread to more than 20 service projects, including efforts at Hillcrest Hope, Arthur’s Hill Park, Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary, In As Much Ministry and Lillian Schumacher Elementary. In addition, around 20 people from the church created 44 care packages for first responders and medical staff at area hospitals and medical facilities.
LIBERTY, MO
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy