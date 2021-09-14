CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks parent records encounter as principal prevents 7-year-old student from attending class without mask in Fairbanks

A Fairbanks parent recorded his encounter at a school in Fairbanks, where he was trying to get his 7-year-old daughter into her classroom without her being forced to wear a mask.

The encounter didn’t go well.

Pearl Creek Elementary School Principal Shawna Henderson can be heard describing the school board policy to the man, and then physically blocking the child from entering her second-grade classroom.

The recording is all audio, with a black screen, and the parent didn’t identify himself or his child, but a Must Read Alaska source in Fairbanks said he talked to the superintendent, and she was refusing to back down.

BluKajun
6d ago

It shouldn't be a child's choice if they don't want to wear a mask smh its the rules so make her wear the MASK!!! Make her learn that it's for tha safety of her & others... I don't dare ask my kids if they want to wear a mask smh I make them put that mask on!

funny24
5d ago

Parents keep fighting for the kids freedoms rights! I worked in the medical field and it’s all a lie!

Chantal Ward
5d ago

I am so upset by this. This man is terrorizing his child and harassing the school staff for doing what is required. I bet if he told his daughter to wear the mask while he sorted out his issue, she would have gladly complied and would be at school where she wants to be. I thought the staff of the school handled this as calmly and as kindly as they could.

