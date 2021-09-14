Fairbanks parent records encounter as principal prevents 7-year-old student from attending class without mask in Fairbanks

A Fairbanks parent recorded his encounter at a school in Fairbanks, where he was trying to get his 7-year-old daughter into her classroom without her being forced to wear a mask.

The encounter didn’t go well.

Pearl Creek Elementary School Principal Shawna Henderson can be heard describing the school board policy to the man, and then physically blocking the child from entering her second-grade classroom.

The recording is all audio, with a black screen, and the parent didn’t identify himself or his child, but a Must Read Alaska source in Fairbanks said he talked to the superintendent, and she was refusing to back down.