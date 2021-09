“Good morning, and Happy Labor Day to everybody. Obviously, a special week coming up here in Evanston. I think not only for us, for recognizing our heroes, but more importantly, throughout our country. It’s unbelievable, but the 20-year tragic anniversary of 9/11 and playing on that day. I’ll be visiting with our guys about that this week, and obviously, [it] takes me back to that day. As an assistant, we’re back in the Nicolette football center and, [we] want to lift up all the families that lost their lives that day, not only that were in the towers, but also the first responders and all those that tried to save our great Americans that perished that day and get people out of the tower. So, you know, it’s a heavy hearted week, I think for our entire country and one that I’ll definitely visit with our guys about, but look forward to honoring our heroes as our guests on Saturday and in several local ones during the game.”

INDIANA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO