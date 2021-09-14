CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Alex Grinch Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
AllSooners
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12nTSL_0bvxDbji00

Watch Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's full weekly press conference from Tuesday, Sept. 14 as he talks the latest with the Sooners and previews their matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday.

