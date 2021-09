The U.S Patent and Trademark Office has granted Apple a new patent that describes a way to improve the battery life of foldable iPhones. Since 2020, it has been reported that Apple is working on a new foldable iPhone which is likely to launch in 2023. Tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the alleged smartphone will have an 8-inch QHD+ flexible OLED display. He also said that the company will use a silver nanowire technology for its foldable iPhone display, which will give it a competitive edge over existing competition in the market. And the new patent reveals Apple’s solution to the device’s battery life issue.

