CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

iPhone 13 Pro adds 120Hz ProMotion, new cameras and 1TB option

By Eric Abent
SlashGear
SlashGear
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ok3I3_0bvxDEd700

Following the reveal of the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini today, Apple has also confirmed details about the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. There are a lot of similarities between the standard iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro, but of course, the iPhone 13 Pro generally takes things one step further. Apple kicked off its presentation on the iPhone 13 Pro by talking about the phone’s design and its new display.

Apple says that the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will both use Super Retina XDR OLED panels, with the 13 Pro sporting a 6.1-inch display and the 13 Pro Max offering a 6.7-inch display. The displays on both phones will be capable of 1,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness, and both will support ProMotion variable refresh rate that allows the display to shift between refresh rates as low as 10Hz all the way up to 120Hz depending on what users are doing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=311Bzt_0bvxDEd700

Like the iPhone 13 and 13 mini, both of these phones will use the new A15 Bionic CPU. The 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will also have a three-lens camera array on the back, which includes telephoto, ultra-wide and wide cameras. For the first time, the phones will support macro photography, along with the other features shipping along with the other iPhone 13s including Night Mode and Cinematic Mode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UvYZV_0bvxDEd700

Of course, Apple is packing these two phones with bigger batteries, and though it didn’t get specific regarding total expected battery life, the company did say that the iPhone 13 Pro will last around 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro on a full charge, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max will last for as much as 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mtdHC_0bvxDEd700

The iPhone 13 Pro will start at $999 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will start at $1,099. Both phones will be available in four different colors: Graphite, Gold, Silver, and Sierra Blue. Both will also have four different storage options, including 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and a new 1TB storage tier. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be up for pre-order this Friday, September 17th, with launch slated for Friday, September 24th. We’ll have more on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max later today, so stay tuned for that.

Comments / 0

Related
theclevelandamerican.com

8 Dangerous Apps That Should Be Removed From All Android Phones

As part of a process Attrition Google has announced that it has discovered content in the Digital Store, the Play Store Projects All the people who were able to download them when the platform was available. Despite the traditional restrictions Security With the Play Store, every season reviews make sure...
CELL PHONES
Indy100

Joker virus: Smartphone users urged to delete these 8 apps

Smartphone users are urged to delete eight apps that may be infected by the Joker virus. Google Play has removed the apps from the Play Store, but Android users are urged to also delete the apps from their phones. The Trojan spyware virus can hack information such as your contacts...
CELL PHONES
Cadillac News

How to Connect Your Phone, Tablet, or Laptop to Your TV

These days, phones aren’t just for making calls. Smartphones have a wealth of technology, and one of their many uses is for streaming. Even better news: You don’t have to strain your eyes watching video on the small screen of your phone. Instead, you can project that media — like your favorite TV show or a home movie that you want to share — from your smartphone (and tablets and laptop computers too) directly onto your TV. The process is called “screen mirroring” (sometimes “screen casting”). Here’s how.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone 12#1tb#Camera#Macro Photography#Promotion#Tb#Super Retina#Xdr#Sierra Blue
komando.com

The smart trick to know when your phone’s camera or mic is being used

At dinner, I mentioned that I would like to go hiking in Patagonia. I never searched for these trips or anything like it. Yet, an hour later, I started getting ads on my phone about hiking adventures in Patagonia. While there’s been no concrete evidence that your device’s microphone is...
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Apple's iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max to come with 1TB of storage, report says

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Two models of the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, will be available with the option of 1 terabyte of storage for the first time, according to a recent investor note from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, reported Sunday by 9to5Mac. The new iPhone lineup is expected to make its debut this week at Apple's next 2021 event.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop today

It can be difficult to choose between a tablet and a laptop, but with the Microsoft Surface products you can have both. Portability, versatility, and power are what matters when browsing these Surface Pro deals, Surface Laptop deals, student laptop deals, and laptop deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can get $100 off the 12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Touch-Screen, and $200 off the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen. Those are two incredibly versatile 2-in-1 laptops, for incredibly low prices.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

How To Clear Up Space On Your Android Phone

Every smartphone comes with limited storage space for your files, whether we’re talking about pictures, videos, or any other type of file. You may want to pay attention to those, as you can fill up your storage really fast, especially if you don’t have plenty of it. Luckily, clearing up space on your Android phone is easy, and in this article, we’ll show you how to do it. Do note that this procedure does vary a bit from one phone to the next.
CELL PHONES
Fox 32 Chicago

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

CHICAGO - Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency...
CELL PHONES
ithinkdiff.com

Alleged iPhone 13 Pro Max silicon cases reveal same size camera module as iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple is expected to announce the September event for next-generation iPhone and other products any day now. And ahead of the announcement, a leaked video of iPhone 13 Pro Max silicon cases from a warehouse or manufacturing facility reveals that the camera module of the highest-tier model of the new series will be the same as the current iPhone 12 Pro Max model. In addition, the leaked video reconfirms that the name of the upcoming iPhone series.
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

iPhone 13 Pro Models to Add New Black and Bronze Color, iPhone 13 to Offer Pink

Apple is scheduled to host its iPhone 13 series next month alongside the Apple Watch Series 7. The main highlight of the event will be the company's new flagship smartphones. We are only a few days away from the event and details regarding the iPhone 13 are coming in fast. According to the latest, the forthcoming iPhone 13 models will feature a Pink color option, while the iPhone 13 Pro models will add a new Black and Bronze option.
CELL PHONES
theapplepost.com

Kuo says Apple introducing 1TB iPhone 13 Pro, scrapping 64GB storage capacity

Respected industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has spoken out ahead of Apple’s highly anticipated “California streaming” special event on Tuesday, reporting that for the first time, Apple will introduce a 1TB storage option for the high-end iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, while scrapping the 64GB storage capacity for the entry-level iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.
CELL PHONES
MacRumors Forums

Kuo: iPhone 13 Lineup to Start at 128GB of Storage, Pro Models Will Have 1TB Option

Just two days ahead of Apple's annual iPhone event, reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has outlined expected storage capacities for the iPhone 13 lineup. In a research note with investment firm TF International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said the iPhone 13 lineup will start with 128GB of storage, with no 64GB option for any models. Kuo added that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available with up to 1TB of storage, which would be the largest capacity ever offered for an iPhone.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

SlashGear

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy