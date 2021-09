The Netflix Geeked Twitter account just revealed that an 8-episode TV miniseries is coming to the streaming service, based on the long-running, creator-owned comic from Matt Wagner and published by Dark Horse Comics, who have an overall deal with Netflix. Originally debuting in 1982's Comico Primer, the character appeared in a series of comics between 1983 and 1992, with occasional returns to the world of Grendel since, including a crossover with Batman, spinoffs by other comics creators at Dark Horse, and a novel by Greg Rucka. The original hero, Hunter Rose, is most likely to be the lead in the Netflix series, although other characters in the world have taken lead in the years since Rose's original story.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO