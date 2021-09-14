CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

The Hustle Season Podcast: Ep. 201 Crocodile Rock Room

By Kelli Strawbridge
rvamag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRVA Magazine is proud to showcase The Hustle Season Podcast every weekend. Produced in Richmond, VA; homegrown musicians Kelli Strawbridge, Reggie Pace & James Seretis (podcast engineer/co-host) bring their irreverent, outspoken and at times thoughtful opinions to the masses. Focusing on music, pop culture both locally, nationally, sometimes otherworldly – join in as the guys try to figure out what’s going on this week.

rvamag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Richmond, VA
City
Hustle, VA
Richmond, VA
Entertainment
The Hill

Pfizer results offer hope amid worsening pandemic for children

Pfizer’s test results that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective among children ages 5 to 11 provides a glimmer of hope to parents desperate to get their younger children protected against the virus. The vaccine manufacturer’s announcement, which didn’t include specific data from the trial, comes as COVID-19 has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Two students were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school and a suspect is in custody, police said Monday. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the side of his face at Heritage High School and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg, Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference. Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening, he said.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

US easing virus restrictions for foreign flights to America

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major easing of pandemic travel restrictions, the U.S. said Monday it will allow foreigners to fly into the country this fall if they have vaccination proof and a negative COVID-19 test — changes replacing a hodgepodge of rules that had kept out many non-citizens and irritated allies in Europe and beyond where virus cases are lower.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Michael K Williams
Person
Vince Neil
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Drake
Person
Elton John
Reuters

Russian city mourns victims of university shooting

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Russian city of Perm on Tuesday mourned the six people killed by a teenage gunman at a university in an incident that sent shockwaves through the community. The gunman, identified by local media as an 18-year-old student, opened fire on campus at Perm State...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion case in early December

The Supreme Court has scheduled arguments for the highly anticipated Mississippi abortion case. The case, which will consider the legality of Mississippi's ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, will be heard Dec. 1, according to the court. Mississippi's abortion restriction was the first to reach the court...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy