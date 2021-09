The Cubs went down hard Saturday, losing to San Francisco 15-4 at Wrigley Field. Jason Heyward had to leave the game in the fourth inning after a collision with Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford. Heyward was sliding into third base, Crawford was running over to take a throw and ended up kicking Heyward in the head. The Cubs outfielder was clearly dazed and struggled to walk off the field under his own power.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO