Wyoming and Nebraska credit unions to merge
Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming, has struck a deal to merge with Western Heritage Federal Credit Union based in Alliance, Nebraska. Meridian Trust, with $575 million of assets, announced that it plans to combine with the $65 million-asset Western Heritage in an effort to grow available economies of scale, expand services offered to members and increase credit union access. The deal is expected to be finalized in early 2022, pending regulatory approval.www.americanbanker.com
Comments / 0