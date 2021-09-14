CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Wyoming and Nebraska credit unions to merge

By Frank Gargano
American Banker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeridian Trust Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming, has struck a deal to merge with Western Heritage Federal Credit Union based in Alliance, Nebraska. Meridian Trust, with $575 million of assets, announced that it plans to combine with the $65 million-asset Western Heritage in an effort to grow available economies of scale, expand services offered to members and increase credit union access. The deal is expected to be finalized in early 2022, pending regulatory approval.

www.americanbanker.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
City
Alliance, NE
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Cheyenne, WY
Alliance, NE
Business
Cheyenne, WY
Business
State
Wyoming State
State
Nebraska State
The Associated Press

Q&A: America’s new COVID-19 rules for international travel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is rolling out new international travel policies affecting Americans and noncitizens alike who want to fly into the U.S. The goal is to restore more normal air travel after 18 months of disruption caused by COVID-19. The across-the-board rules, which will take effect in November, will replace a hodgepodge of confusioning restrictions. Some details of the plan announced Monday are being worked out, but here are some questions and answers about what to expect:
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Unions#Western Heritage

Comments / 0

Community Policy