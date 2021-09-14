CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Young Boys vs Manchester United LIVE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hoping for more Cristiano Ronaldo magic as they open their Champions League campaign in Swiss capital Bern

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United kick-off their Champions League campaign away to the Swiss champions Young Boys in Bern. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side welcomed Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club in spectacular fashion on Saturday as he scored twice in a 4-1 win over Newcastle. The Portuguese star is likely to feature again...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mark Noble misses last-gasp penalty as Jesse Lingard returns to haunt West Ham

Mark Noble came off the bench only to miss a stoppage-time penalty as Manchester United snatched a dramatic 2-1 victory at the London Stadium.Club captain Noble, West Ham’s Mr Reliable from the spot, was sent on by manager David Moyes to take the penalty after Luke Shaw handled in the area.The long-serving midfielder, who retires at the end of the season, had not missed a spot-kick since December 2016, but he was denied a sentimental winner by United goalkeeper David De Gea.It was a hugely dramatic end to a thrilling match which saw Jesse Lingard return to haunt the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Manchester United for his first office chat with boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and training session, after taking a 'Day 5' Covid test to get out of home quarantine early

Cristiano Ronaldo wasted no time in getting acclimatised to life back at Manchester United's Carrington training base as he was given a guided tour by boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - before he joined in with training ahead of making his debut. The Portuguese forward, who has returned to United from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
chatsports.com

Bruno Fernandes says the arrival of international teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United will help the team get 'closer' to winning their first piece of silverware under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Bruno Fernandes believes the signing of international teammate Cristiano Ronaldo will boost Manchester United's chances of winning silverware this season. The midfielder has made a big impact himself since arriving in January 2020 has yet to win a trophy since his arrival at the club. United have in fact not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaps praise on 'remarkable' Edinson Cavani for handing his iconic No 7 shirt to returning Manchester United hero Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani for the way they have handled the five-time Ballon d’Or winner reclaiming the club's iconic No 7 shirt. Cavani wore it last season and in the early stages of this campaign but will switch to No 21...
PREMIER LEAGUE
olympics.com

Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League, matchweek 4; Cristiano Ronaldo set for second debut - watch live

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo’s highly anticipated return to Old Trafford when Manchester United take on a struggling Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday. The 36-year-old Portuguese star rejoined the Red Devils before the international break but started training with the team only from Tuesday. Ronaldo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Swiss#Portuguese#European#The Champions League#Young Boys
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Cristiano Ronaldo 'doesn't want any special treatment' following his move back to Manchester United as he gets set to make his second debut

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Cristiano Ronaldo won't be given any special treatment after returning for a second spell at Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will make his first appearance for the club in 12 years against Newcastle at Old Trafford following a £19.8million move from Juventus. Ronaldo has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

MARTIN KEOWN: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now has the weapons to play all-out attack... Manchester United can return to the deadly force they once were and meet all of Cristiano Ronaldo’s needs

I faced Manchester United teams full of attacking talent. They’d have Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole starting up top, then suddenly Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be brought off the substitutes’ bench. Sir Alex Ferguson had that array of options, an assembly of weaponry which enabled United to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Young Boys vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side begin their European adventure for 2021/22 with a trip to Switzerland to face BSC Young Boys on Tuesday night.The Red Devils are flying high on positivity at present after the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to the club and a weekend drubbing of Newcastle in which the Portuguese forward netted twice, leaving them top of the fledgeling Premier League table on goals scored.FOLLOW LIVE: Young Boys vs Man United – latest UCL updatesYoung Boys vs Man United referee: Francois Letexier to officiate matchFor now the attention turns to the Champions League though and a Group...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bemoans Manchester United’s lack of discipline in Bern

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stressed the need for improved discipline and focus after 10-man Manchester United’s mistakes led to a shock Champions League defeat to Young BoysA kind-looking group got off to a nightmare start in Bern as Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s red card changed the dynamics of an opener that began with returning forward Cristiano Ronaldo scoring again.United had to play a man light for 55 minutes at the raucous Wankdorf Stadion, where David Wagner’s Young Boys put in an impressive display and secured a famous 2-1 comeback win at the death.Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu deservedly levelled for the Swiss champions and a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer calls for better discipline from his Manchester United players after red card and Jesse Lingard's backpass earn Red Devils European defeat at Young Boys

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warned that Manchester United must learn from their mistakes in Europe if they to avoid another early Champions League exit. Tuesday night’s shock defeat in Bern echoed a 2-1 loss to Basaksehir in Istanbul last November that was the beginning of the end of United’s group campaign as they dropped into the Europa League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jesse Lingard HOWLER gifts win to Young Boys in 95th-minute of Man United's Champions League opener after Aaron Wan-Bissaka's red card turned match following Cristiano Ronaldo opener

And this was meant to be the easy group. Young Boys, Villarreal and Atalanta. No big guns in Group F. No danger of Manchester United missing the Champions League knockout stage this time. United will know what that ‘F’ stands for after a calamitous night in Bern. A goal ahead...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Now it's D-Day': Rio Ferdinand says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer MUST deliver trophies for Manchester United this season or face the sack after Champions League bid starts with defeat at Young Boys

Rio Ferdinand believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will face the sack at Manchester United if he does not deliver trophies this season after the Red Devils lost to Young Boys on Tuesday. Solskjaer's side were deservedly beaten by Young Boys in their first Champions League group stage match of the season,...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy