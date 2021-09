The Houston Rockets are reportedly on the hunt for a new team for former All-Star point guard John Wall. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium broke the news Tuesday. For most of the NBA's top tier of moneymakers, such news might be accompanied by a wave of reports on potential suitors and fake trade ideas. But no player with a top-10 salary-cap hit would be harder to trade than Wall.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO