Video Games

Back 4 Blood Campaign Trailer Released - News

By Craig Snow
vgchartz.com
 6 days ago

Turtle Rock Studios today released a campaign trailer for its upcoming multiplayer shooter game Back 4 Blood. As in the Left 4 Dead series, the campaign is a four player co-op story mode where you work together with up to three friends online or solo with the computer to survive increasingly challenging missions. Select from eight customizable 'Cleaners' and a range of lethal weapons and items to take on an ever-evolving 'Game Director' bent on your total destruction.

