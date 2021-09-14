Back 4 Blood Campaign Trailer Released - News
Turtle Rock Studios today released a campaign trailer for its upcoming multiplayer shooter game Back 4 Blood. As in the Left 4 Dead series, the campaign is a four player co-op story mode where you work together with up to three friends online or solo with the computer to survive increasingly challenging missions. Select from eight customizable 'Cleaners' and a range of lethal weapons and items to take on an ever-evolving 'Game Director' bent on your total destruction.www.vgchartz.com
Comments / 0