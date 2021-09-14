Back 4 Blood Campaign Trailer Released - News

Developer Naughty Dog has been hiring for its upcoming multiplayer action game, which is presumed to be tied to The Last of Us. While the game hasn’t been officially unveiled just yet, we do know Naughty Dog has been working on it since as early as 2019, alongside the development of The Last of Us Part II. Even though it hasn’t been announced in an official manner, we’ve gathered as much information as possible about the upcoming release.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO