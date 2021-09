The Champions League is starting this week and football fans around the world could barely wait for the competition to be back. After Chelsea won the final against their compatriots Manchester City in May of this year, the best teams around the continent were anxious to get that title from the English team. Two of those teams are in the same group and they will be meeting this Wednesday at the San Siro. Of course, it will be 13-time champions Real Madrid meeting the Italian giants Inter Milan.

UEFA ・ 8 DAYS AGO