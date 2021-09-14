Nick Saban still a fan of 'deez nuts' jokes

Alabama coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters via Zoom on Monday, the first day of Mercer week. Below is everything he said to open the first home game week of the season. "I was really pleased with the way our team came out and played in the first half. I thought we were really ready to play. We had a great sense of urgency, great energy and enthusiasm, executed fairly well on both sides of the ball in the first half and I was really pleased with that. I don’t think we maintained that intensity as well in the second half, which is something that we certainly need to work on. We can't let external factors, whether it’s the scoreboard or any of that type of stuff, affect our attention to detail, our mental energy, intensity and intelligence we play with so that we can continue to execute. We made more mental errors, had more penalties, things like that in the second half than the first. So we need to put together a 60-minute performance all the time, regardless of who we’re playing. The good news is we did get to play quite a few players and that was a good thing. There’s a lot of lessons to be learned at every position on our team in terms of some of the experience gained, whether it’s offensive line, defensive backs, doesn’t matter what the position, I think there’s a lot of things that we can improve on.

