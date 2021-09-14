It Looks Like The Ponytail Was The Unofficial Met Gala Theme This Year

Ah, the versatility of a simple ponytail. When you stop to think about the ponytail, it’s kind of wild that what everyone does with their hair to rake the yard or hit the gym is the exact same as some of the best styles found on the 2021 Met Gala red (or in this year’s case, white) carpet. The event saw so many over-the-top ponytails in so many variations and twists, that TZR is officially calling it: the Met Gala ponytail hair trend is about to spill over into every upcoming awards show, fashion event, film premiere, and major street style moment this year — and probably well beyond.