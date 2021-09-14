Alibaba Can't Catch A Break: Options Traders Mixed On Stock's Future

World stocks sank Monday as trading floors were gripped by contagion fears from the expected collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande, while spiking energy costs and the standoff over the US borrowing limit also put investors on red alert. Strong inflation numbers, uncertainty surrounding the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting, surging Covid-19 infections and signs of weakness in the global recovery further depressed sentiment. Wall Street succumbed to the bad vibes, with the Nasdaq losing more than two percent and the S&P 500 and Dow losing 1.7 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively. Beyond the Evergrande saga, Gregori Volokhine of Meeschaert Financial Services blamed the standoff over the US debt ceiling -- which the Republican opposition said they will not vote to raise -- for souring the mood on Wall Street.

