Alibaba Can't Catch A Break: Options Traders Mixed On Stock's Future

By Melanie Schaffer
 6 days ago
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) was trading lower Tuesday following more negative news for the company out of China. The country’s data security law, likely to come into effect this September, will impose stricter rules on how Alibaba collects and handles user data. The stock has lost over 50%...

AFP

Global stocks sink on Evergrande contagion fears

World stocks sank Monday as trading floors were gripped by contagion fears from the expected collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande, while spiking energy costs and the standoff over the US borrowing limit also put investors on red alert. Strong inflation numbers, uncertainty surrounding the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting, surging Covid-19 infections and signs of weakness in the global recovery further depressed sentiment. Wall Street succumbed to the bad vibes, with the Nasdaq losing more than two percent and the S&P 500 and Dow losing 1.7 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively. Beyond the Evergrande saga, Gregori Volokhine of Meeschaert Financial Services blamed the standoff over the US debt ceiling -- which the Republican opposition said they will not vote to raise -- for souring the mood on Wall Street.
The Motley Fool

Why Alibaba Stock Fell Today

News that Evergrande Group could go bankrupt prompted a broad sell-off in Chinese stocks. Alibaba shares have struggled this year due to tightening government regulations. Shares of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), the Chinese tech giant, took a dive today in a broad sell-off in Chinese stocks in response to news that Chinese real estate giant Evergrande Group could be forced into bankruptcy.
The Independent

US markets suffer sharpest drop since mid-May in losses sparked by China refusal to bail out indebted property developer

Wall Street has suffered its sharpest drop since May as the S&P 500 fell 1.7 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 614 points, or 1.8 per cent. The tech-focused Nasdaq also fell 2.2 per cent in a wild day of trading sparked by a number of emerging risks, including the prospect that one of China’s largest property developers may default on hundreds of billions of dollars of debt.
WEKU

A Chinese Real Estate Company Is Walloping Your Stocks. Here's Why

Stock markets from Hong Kong to New York were hit by a major sell-off on Monday as a massive Chinese real estate conglomerate called China Evergrande Group faces a potentially devastating debt default. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 614 points, its worst performance in about two months, after earlier...
KIRO 7 Seattle

US stocks are heading for their biggest slump since Feburary

Stocks slumped on Wall Street Monday, mirroring losses overseas and putting the S&P 500 index on track for its biggest drop since February. Worries about debt-engorged Chinese property developers — and the damage they could do to investors worldwide if they default — are rippling across markets. Investors are also concerned that the U.S. Federal Reserve could signal this week that it's planning to pull back some of the support measures it's been giving markets and the economy.
CoinTelegraph

Traders buy the Bitcoin dip even as Evergrande’s implosion rocks stock markets

Bitcoin (BTC) investors seem concerned about the increasing speculation that China’s second-largest property developer, Evergrande Group, will default on its $300 billion in debts. These fears manifest in global equities markets, which saw a 1.5%–3% drop at this morning’s market open. Despite the price move, the BTC outflow (net withdrawals)...
Benzinga

This Iron Condor Option Trade In NKE Stock Could Return 33%

An iron condor is an income trade that profits when a stock stays within a specified range over the course of the trade. One key factor to look for when trading iron condors is a stock with high implied volatility. One stock that meets that criterion is Nike (NYSE: NKE).
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Li Auto

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. On any given day, the show will...
Benzinga

Tilray's Stock Could Be In For A Ugly Move If It Can't Hold Above A Key Level

Tilray was down 7.97% at $11.21 at last check Monday afternoon. Shares have been falling for a while and forming into what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern. The stock is possibly breaking below pattern support, which could cause a further downward push. Connecting the highs and lows of...
Benzinga

Why Plug Power Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader energy sector, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) are trading lower in sympathy with the overall market as investors weigh continued concerns over COVID-19, the Feds two-day meeting and a sell off in Chinese equities. Plug Power is otherwise trading higher by 2.6%...
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

