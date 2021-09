Randy Pitchford, CEO of Gearbox Entertainment, has announced that there is a new Brothers in Arms on the way, but there will be no information until the project is almost finished. He has advanced it in a podcast that has also had the presence of Ted Price, head of Insomniac Games. The funny thing is that the program was recorded and aired last April, but the information has now come to light because it was published a few days ago on YouTube.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO