Industrial restrictions ease in the woods of Grant County
JOHN DAY – (Press Release from the Malheur National Forest) With the moisture that the forest received over the weekend and predicted for the coming week, the Malheur National Forest including the Prairie City, Blue Mountain, and Emigrant Creek Ranger districts will be moving from Industrial Fire Precaution Level (IFPL)IV to an IFPL III and lowering the Fire Danger Rating from Extreme to High, effective September 10, 2021. Waivers will still be required for some types of work.elkhornmediagroup.com
