Major PS5 System Update Out Tomorrow - News

 7 days ago

The next major firmware update for the PlayStation 5 will roll out globally tomorrow. It boasts a number of enhancements, including UX improvements, a Trophy tracker, 3D audio support for built-in TV speakers, support for PS Remote Play, M.2 SSD storage expansion (allowing PS5 players to store and play PS5 games, PS4 games, and media apps directly from the expanded high-speed storage), and the ability to view Share Screen broadcasts on the PS App (starting 23rd September).

