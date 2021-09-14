CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Reynolds, Dan Levy Send Video Messages of Support to A Canadian Cancer Warrior: ‘We Are Sending You So Much Love Right Now’

By Abigail Seaberg
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulie Rohr received messages of love and support from some of her favorite actors this week after her friends shared her cancer story on Twitter. Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy and comedian Rick Mercer were among the stars to send supportive messages to the cancer warrior.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Rick Mercer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Canadian#Twitter Community#Lms#Survivornet#Creating Community
