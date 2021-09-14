CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Pfizer Chart Says Buy the Dip; Vaccine Trends Bode Well for Bulls

By Bret Kenwell
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report shares hit an all-time high of $51.86 on Aug. 18, and it’s been downhill since.

Quite literally, actually.

The day Pfizer hit that high, the shares reversed and closed lower by 2.2% in the session. That was the start of three straight declines.

On the fourth day, Pfizer stock pushed higher, but again reversed. In the process, it set a lower high, topping out at $51.36.

Since then the stock has fallen in 11 of the past 14 sessions. With the shares flat on Tuesday so far, it might become 12 of the past 15 sessions.

That’s even as Moderna (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report continues to burst to the upside, threatening to run to $500 or higher.

It’s also as the vaccines could get approved for children in the next few weeks. That’s along with the possibility that Pfizer gets its vaccine approved for a booster shot.

Is the recent rut an opportunity?

Trading Pfizer Stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JMWGH_0bvxB6RI00
Daily chart of Pfizer stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

Pfizer has not been trading like Moderna. Is it because Moderna’s vaccine creates more antibodies? Or is it because Pfizer is a much bigger company and the vaccine moves the needle less (and thus more for Moderna)?

Likely the latter, but when it comes to the chart, the technicals matter more. Right now, Moderna is in a bullish trend and Pfizer is pulling back.

If Pfizer closes lower today, it will mark the stock’s seventh straight decline. But we’re also at a key area on the charts.

Following an “ABC” correction, Pfizer stock is dipping into the 10-week and 50-day moving averages, as well as the daily VWAP measure.

Further, this week’s low is very close to the 161.8% downside extension of the current correction.

Should the shares bounce, I want to see Pfizer clear $45.42, then the 10-day moving average. That could put $47.50-plus in play, provided Pfizer can also clear the 21-day moving average.

If support doesn’t come into play or Pfizer can muster only a small relief rally, we could see further downside to the $42 to $43 area.

The $43 level was an important breakout zone for Pfizer, while the 21-week moving average and the 261.8% downside extension both come into play near $42.

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
People

Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 'Safe, Well Tolerated' Among Kids 5 to 11 with Lower Doses

Pfizer/BioNTech shared the first results from a study of the age group, reporting "favorable safety profile and robust neutralizing antibody responses" among children. Pfizer/BioNTech says its COVID-19 vaccine is good to go for children ages 5 to 11 after its own study, with plans to seek approval from the Food and Drug Administration and other agencies soon.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfizer Inc#Bode#Bulls#Moving Average#Pfizer Stock Pfizer#Abc#Vwap
MedicalXpress

Lower dose of Pfizer COVID vaccine works well in young children, company says

(HealthDay)—A smaller dose of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine safely triggers a strong immune response in children as young as 5, the company announced Monday morning. "Over the past nine months, hundreds of millions of people ages 12 and older from around the world have received our COVID-19 vaccine. We are eager to extend the protection afforded by the vaccine to this younger population, subject to regulatory authorization, especially as we track the spread of the Delta variant and the substantial threat it poses to children," Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

Buying the Dip in Cisco? Check the Charts First

After a strong run, Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Cisco Systems, Inc. Report stock has been cooling off lately. At one point, shares were up 3% on Wednesday, then flipped to a decline of 1.4%, before settling lower by 0.54%. The stock got off to another strong start on Thursday,...
STOCKS
Axios

Pfizer says data suggests COVID vaccine boosters are warranted

Pfizer told the FDA Wednesday that data from its clinical trials suggests a third shot of its coronavirus vaccine may be necessary six months after the second dose because of waning efficacy. Why it matters: The FDA's advisory committee on Friday is expected to review Pfizer's clinical trials and other...
INDUSTRY
MySanAntonio

Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy Weakens Over Time

Pfizer said that data from Israel and the United States suggests that its COVID-19 vaccine efficacy drops over time and claimed that booster doses are effective at dealing with new virus variants. Federal health officials two weeks ago announced a target date of Sept. 20 to try and roll out...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
KCBD

Pfizer vaccine data expected soon for kids 5 to 11, CEO says

(CNN) – Pfizer’s COVID vaccine may soon be available for almost every school-aged child. The pharmaceutical company is planning to submit data to the Food and Drug Administration on how its shot works in kids between 5 and 11 years old. According to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, the information should...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Street.Com

Lululemon After Earnings Jump: Do Charts Say Buy or Sell?

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) - Get Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) Report shares are ripping higher on Thursday. Fueling the move higher is the earnings, which initially sent the stock higher by 14% in early trading. Even off the morning highs, the stock is still up double digits percent. The ride, however,...
MARKETS
Street.Com

Market Selloff: Jim Cramer Says Wait to Buy the Dip

For weeks leading into historically volatile September trading, Jim Cramer warned to anticipate and prepare for some of the worst trading of the year. That time has finally come with stocks opening sharply lower to kick off the trading week. As of intraday trading Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average...
STOCKS
AFP

Johnson & Johnson announces positive Covid booster data

The Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine is more effective when given as a two-dose regime, according to new data released by the company on Tuesday. It was 94 percent effective in preventing severe or critical Covid at least 14 days post final vaccination in America -- but there were relatively few cases to judge from.
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Jim Cramer says he sees no reason to buy the stock market dip just yet

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday he's not yet found a reason to turn bullish on the stock market. The "Mad Money" host said "mindless dip-buying" is no longer a suitable strategy. "I can't turn positive until I find an actual reason to change my mind," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
STOCKS
Seattle Times

Pfizer says booster shots of vaccine restore waning immunity

Pfizer said that data from the U.S. and Israel suggest that the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine wanes over time, and that a booster dose was safe and effective at warding off the virus and new variants. “Real-world data from Israel and the United States suggest that rates of breakthrough...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Stocks To Buy The Dip On

Join Benzinga's CEO Jason Raznick & ''Hot Stocks'' Luke Jacobi to hear some of the stocks we love & hate. Get The Run Down on the hottest trades and stock ideas! Join the ZingerNation community at Power Hour to learn about hot new trade ideas, stock market news and tips, exclusive interviews and upcoming trends.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

History Says Buy the Walmart Stock Dip

Shares of blue-chip retailer Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) have had a volatile 2021, trading as low as $126.28 in March and eclipsing $150 by late August. All of this adds up to WMT remaining just above its year-to-date breakeven mark. However, in recent weeks the equity has pulled back from its Aug. 17, nine-month peak near $153, as well as to a trendline with historically bullish implications. A signal that also looks to be flashing is Walmart stock’s historic performance for the month of September –noteworthy considering September’s oft-bearish seasonality -- which could indicate that now is the perfect time to bet on the blue chip’s next leg higher.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is It Time to Buy The Dip or Sell?

Join Benzinga's CEO Jason Raznick & ''Hot Stocks'' Luke Jacobi to hear some of the stocks we love & hate. Get The Run Down on the hottest trades and stock ideas! Join the ZingerNation community at Power Hour to learn about hot new trade ideas, stock market news and tips, exclusive interviews and upcoming trends.
STOCKS
Street.Com

In Search of Stocks Worth Buying - Jim Cramer Says Bulls Face This Challenge

Jim Cramer reminded TheStreet Live viewers Wednesday that September marks a historically weak period for the stock market beginning September 17, citing chartist Larry Williams. Cramer said that investors should continue to look for buying opportunities on said weakness, but there's one caveat. Cramer said he isn't finding any stocks...
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
50K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy