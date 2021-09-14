Amazon Increases Employee Pay Rate Amid Major Hiring Spree

Amazon.com Inc. announced Tuesday plans to hire an additional 125,000 full- and part-time employees in logistics across the U.S. The announcement is in addition to the 40,000 corporate and technology jobs Amazon said last month that it planned to hire. Tuesday's announcement comes a day before Amazon's Career Day, a recruiting event which includes with 1-on-1 career coaching. The logistics jobs will have an average starting wage of $18 per hour, and up to $22.50 per hour in some locations. Full-time employees will have health benefits the first day on the job. The e-commerce giant said it will open over 100 fulfillment center building in September, after having already opened more than 250 new fulfillment centers year to date. Amazon's stock, which rose 0.2% in premarket trading, has gained 6.2% year to date through Monday, while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.0%.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO