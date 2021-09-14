CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Increases Employee Pay Rate Amid Major Hiring Spree

By Jennifer Shea
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amazon is hiking its employee pay rate as it embarks on a major hiring spree ahead of the holiday season. The company is adding 125,000 warehouse workers, Amazon announced on Tuesday. Some of them will make up to $22.50 an hour. Amazon has also increased its average starting wage for...

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

