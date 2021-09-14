Historic D.C. hotel sold, to be converted into senior living

A tortured project can manage a turnaround nearly overnight with the right anchor tenant. Look no further than Landmark Mall, Oakville Triangle or Skyland Town Center. All of those projects were hopelessly stalled at one point or another — some multiple times — but are now well underway because their developers convinced an attractive anchor to come on board. And there are plenty of examples of similar scenarios in the D.C. suburbs, where land is more plentiful but owners are desperately trying to find the first company willing to take a risk on a project that has yet to get going.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO