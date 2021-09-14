CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Come From Away Commemorated 9/11 on the Steps of the Lincoln Memorial

By Rebecca J. Ritzel
Washington City Paper
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo curtain is necessary to open a play with perfect “curtain speech.” Neither is a physical theater. On the evening of Friday, Sept. 10, when Ford’s Theatre welcomed roughly 6,000 people to a concert staging of the musical Come From Away on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, there was no curtain and no theater, nothing between the stage and the sky.

