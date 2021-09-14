CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Intense Video Footage Shows Firefighters Rescuing Girl from Flames

 6 days ago
A massive blaze engulfed an apartment building in Kansas on Monday, September 6th. Several families were trapped inside when firefighters arrived on the scene. Thanks to the heroic crew, no one was killed. And a body cam caught footage of one rescue working saving lives. When crews arrived on the...

