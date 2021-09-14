WATCH: Intense Video Footage Shows Firefighters Rescuing Girl from Flames

09.06.2021 | 11:40 AM | SAN DIEGO – A fire broke out in a detached garage of a military housing complex. An employee from the Valero Gas Station and another man ran from across the street and heard kids screaming inside. They broke through a side door and pulled out two (2 & 4 years old) boys. One boy was burnt and the other was unconscious. It’s not known if he was also burnt. The mother of the children pulled up in her car. The car caught fire. Firefighters arrived and cut through the garage door. It’s not known why the mother left the boys in a locked garage. The woman was seen on the phone trying to reach her husband. She showed no emotion or tried to help the boys according to witnesses. The boys were sent to the UCSD Burn Center. Their condition is not known. UPDATE: The SDFD Metro Arson Strike Team has ruled the fire to be accidental. The mother may still be facing criminal charges of Child Endangerment. One child is in critical condition with 3rd-degree burns, the second child is in stable condition at this time. $90,000 in damage. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

