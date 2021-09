New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says local government sales tax collections statewide were 15.5% higher in August than they were during the same period in 2020, making it the fifth consecutive month that collections exceeded 2020 results. Local collections totaled more than $1.5 billion, up nearly $204 million from August of last year. Sales tax collections for Chautauqua County were 25.6% higher compared to last August, with the county taking in $6.9 million for the month. DiNapoli says, "New York's local governments continue to see much stronger collections in 2021 compared to last year when the pandemic kept people home. However, it remains uncertain how recent increases in statewide infection rates will impact the economy. Local governments must continue to monitor changing economic conditions and maintain vigilance when it comes to their finances."

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO