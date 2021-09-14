CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These $6 Titanium-Coated Pruning Shears Do Most of the Work for You to Reduce Hand Strain

By Angela Cheung
Redbook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePruning shears come in all different shapes and sizes; we’ve got long plastic handles, short rubber handles, long blades, crescent blades … the list goes on. And while we aren’t discriminating against any particular one, we certainly don’t want a workout in our hands when it comes to giving our bushes and trees a little trim. So put on your gloves, because it’s time to get to work without giving your muscles a hard time while doing some gardening.

Traveling Made Simple: How to Pack Like a Professional Organizer

Traveling is fun, but the process to get out the door isn't always smooth sailing. It takes a great strategy (and admittedly, determination) to learn how to pack a suitcase right. Whether you're a last-minute packer or keep an extensive checklist of everything you need to bring, finding a successful way to fit in your favorite items is a bit of a hassle. Bulky sweatshirts. Clunky, dirty shoes. Not to mention, how do you bring your whole skincare routine?! If you're tired of sitting on top of your frantically packed carry-on, read on to learn how Janelle Cohen, professional organizer and founder of "Straighten Up By Janelle," shares her secrets for packing and folding clothes, including which clever space savers will transform the way you travel.
The Best Space Heaters for Staying Cozy on Those Chilly Fall and Winter Evenings

The best way to prepare for chilly weather is by investing in one of the best space heaters. Sure to be a favorite addition to any household, these handy devices will help keep you cozy and warm, even on the coldest of nights. Of course, winter is the most obvious time for using these reliable home-heating devices, but it’s a good idea to keep one on hand the rest of the year, too, just in case the temperature unexpectedly drops, and you could use a little burst of heat. A space heater does precisely what the name suggests — it is...
The 11 Best Christmas Tree Stands for 2021

When you think about the things you can’t wait to do around Christmas time, it’s likely that hanging up your favorite ornaments, eating delicious food and getting merry on Christmas sherry all rank pretty high. One thing which almost certainly won’t make anyone’s list is finding a great Christmas tree stand for mounting the tree. This seemingly thankless task is riddled with potential pitfalls, including a wonky look from a certain angle or, worst of all, an unexpected toppled tree. And while the successful mounting of the tree is very much taken for granted by non-tree-mounting house inhabitants, the reality is...
The Coziest Electric Blankets To Keep You Warm This Winter

Nobody wants to be cold. Some would even say that being cold is one of the worst feelings. But, on the flip side, one of the best feelings is being wrapped up and warm in an electric blanket.  If you live in a place that’s freezing for most of the winter, or if you simply tend to run cold as a person, you know what we’re talking about. Of course, other heating alternatives exist, such as space heaters and winter blankets, but nothing compares to being cozy on the couch with an electric blanket.  There are many benefits to investing in an...
11 Best Blue Light Glasses: Block, Protect, Reduce Strain

Let’s be honest, since the lockdown began, we’ve been spending a lot more time slouched in front of our screens. Whether it’s watching endless amounts of Netflix, hitting up the new Resident Evil or trying to smash out some proposals while you work from home, we’re constantly surrounded by technology. In fact, recent studies suggest the average Australian spends close to 10 hours a day looking at digital screens. It’s the 21st Century dilemma; the rise of technology has made our lives more convenient than ever, improving almost every facet of our everyday existence, but at what cost? Sure, we know how important it is to get out every now and then for a bit of exercise and vitamin D, but beyond that, what else can we do?
How to Never Ever Give Yourself Food Poisoning Ever

Our experts: Melody Ge, VP of Governance, Intelligence, and Analytics at Corvium, a food-safety intelligence company; Mary Choate, Food-Safety Field Specialist at the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension. Ya know what’s so dumb? Food nourishes our bodies but can also ruin our lives for 24 to 48 hours. Where...
Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
Here's Why Your Dog Shouldn't Sleep in Your Bed

Cuddling with the dog and dozing off on the couch is a great way to relax on a lazy weekend afternoon. But bringing your dog into bed regularly might make you lose out on sleep, experts say. Here are three reasons your dog shouldn't spend the night in the big...
On the GP table, a girl crying in pain required her bowels removed.

Girl screaming in pain on GP table needed bowel removing. At first Poppy’s symptoms were thought to be intolerance, allergies or illness. The mother of a young child who had a section of her colon removed just before the first lockdown described how she “climbed Snowden” while protecting at home.
This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
We Tried 7 Mac & Cheese Brands and the Winner Surprised Us

Whether it’s childhood nostalgia or an easy lunch option, a nice bowl of macaroni and cheese is an American staple. Brands have stepped up their game over the years sometimes offering unique flavors or oddly shaped noodles. But not all of these comfort dishes are made the same. What defines the best boxed macaroni and cheese? The texture needs to be creamy and every bite needs to be full of cheesy goodness. The size of the noodles can’t be too small, and new twists on the basic concept are always welcome. We taste-tested some of the most popular brands, and here's how it went...
REMINDER: Viruses, Bacteria Can Stay On Your Hands If You Don’t Wash Them For 20 Seconds

Scientists show that it truly does take 20 seconds of vigorous hand-washing to remove viruses and bacteria. While many people have heard that 20 seconds is the recommended time for washing hands, very few people actually know why — and most people don’t go the distance. Now a mathematical model has shown that it takes that long for bacteria to escape from the “valleys” in the surface of the skin that requires a heavy stream of water and fast scrubbing.
There’s A Chocolate Museum In New Jersey And It’s Just As Awesome As It Sounds

If there’s one thing a majority of people can agree on, it’s that chocolate is an absolutely delicious treat. It’s just such a perfect food! So that’s why when heard of a chocolate museum in New Jersey, we were immediately interested. Of course, it isn’t exactly a museum — but it does offer a sweet […] The post There’s A Chocolate Museum In New Jersey And It’s Just As Awesome As It Sounds appeared first on Only In Your State.
A Brief History of Keeping Dogs Safe in Cars

Odds are your pup comes along in the car from time to time. For more than 90 years, automakers and other companies have been working to keep our furry friends safe.
