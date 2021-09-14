These $6 Titanium-Coated Pruning Shears Do Most of the Work for You to Reduce Hand Strain
Pruning shears come in all different shapes and sizes; we’ve got long plastic handles, short rubber handles, long blades, crescent blades … the list goes on. And while we aren’t discriminating against any particular one, we certainly don’t want a workout in our hands when it comes to giving our bushes and trees a little trim. So put on your gloves, because it’s time to get to work without giving your muscles a hard time while doing some gardening.www.redbookmag.com
