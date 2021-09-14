Are Biglaw Leaders Doing ‘Irreparable Harm’ To Their Firms By Delaying Full Reopenings?
How long can we wait ‘til we start doing irreparable harm to your culture, to training, to all those value propositions from in-person interaction?. Once you get past the beginning of November, you’re looking at Thanksgiving, and then the December holidays. If you miss that window, you’re probably talking about sometime early in 2022, which is a really daunting thing to think about.abovethelaw.com
Comments / 0