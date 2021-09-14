Are Biglaw Leaders Doing ‘Irreparable Harm’ To Their Firms By Delaying Full Reopenings?

Many people believe that Biglaw firms are the best shops to handle a given legal issue since they have the most experience and resources to work on a matter. It is true that many matters that require substantial effort, and in which the stakes are high, might be best handled by Biglaw shops that can flex their muscle in order to solve a client’s issues. However, in many situations, Biglaw firms can actually be a liability to clients. As a result, clients should use a mix of firms in order to handle their legal work so that they can avoid situations in which Biglaw firms present challenges for clients.

