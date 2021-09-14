CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Biglaw Leaders Doing ‘Irreparable Harm’ To Their Firms By Delaying Full Reopenings?

By Staci Zaretsky
 6 days ago

How long can we wait ‘til we start doing irreparable harm to your culture, to training, to all those value propositions from in-person interaction?. Once you get past the beginning of November, you’re looking at Thanksgiving, and then the December holidays. If you miss that window, you’re probably talking about sometime early in 2022, which is a really daunting thing to think about.

Related
Why Do Lawyers Curse When They Work At Law Firms?

I hear you in chorus: “Because they hate their lives!” “Because their opponents in litigation are jerks!”. Fair points, I suppose, but that’s not what I’m thinking about today. I recently had dinner with a lawyer-friend and his wife, and the wife said that she really didn’t like the lawyer...
LAW
Should The ‘White Shoe’ Label For Biglaw Firms Be Canceled?

It’s antiquated. It represents the fake prestige that large law firms cloak themselves with. — A response to a survey conducted by The American Lawyer, concerning the use of the term “white shoe” for large law firms. According to Am Law’s survey results, 50.6% of overall respondents said the industry should continue to use the label.
ECONOMY
This Biglaw Firm Is Doing A Pretty Good Job Making Women Equity Partners

According the Law360’s Glass Ceiling Report, which Biglaw firm — with 601+ attorneys — has the highest percentage of women equity partners?. The opportunity is a great fit for those primarily interested in employment counseling. Hint: The firm’s equity partnership is 32.3 percent women. Though it should be noted women...
BUSINESS
The Biglaw Firms That Provided The Best Client Service During The Pandemic

Which Biglaw firms are most beloved by general counsel for their superior client service? If that seems like it was a steep hill to climb during the pandemic, that’s because it was. The BTI Consulting Group set to find out which firms handled the task with ease with its latest ranking, the Client Service A-Team. In case you’re unfamiliar with this ranking, it measures the top 30 law firms corporate counsel identify as delivering the very best in terms of client service.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Law Firm Life in Beta: The Pandemic Is Making Leaders Experiment More

Most firms' expectations for what the pandemic would entail did not match up with reality. Law firms and surveys suggested the industry would be back to normal by the second or third quarter this year. Analysts and firm leaders say the legal industry should continue embracing flexibility and change to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
More Than 100 Biglaw Firms Tackled Their Diversity Issues During The Pandemic

Diversity continues to be a difficult concept for law firms to wrap their arms around, and to do so during a pandemic seemed all but impossible, but somehow, someway, they did it. More than 100 firms were able to deliver on their commitment to diversity during the worst of times, all thanks to the Mansfield certification process.
NFL
Coming To A Biglaw Firm Near You: COVID-19 Vaccination Mandates

The Biden announcement gives firms more cover to put in place mandates for returning to the office. They already had some cover, because a number of firms considered to be bellwethers have put those mandates in place. But the Biden announcement will cause that momentum to pick up. — Kent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business
Economy
SAS postpones full reopening of global headquarters amid uptick in COVID cases

CARY – SAS headquarters will not fully open until November 1, 2021, at the earliest, Shannon Heath, SAS Corporate PR Manager, told WRAL TechWire on Thursday. The company is tracking the uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases locally, and the spread of the novel coronavirus and its variants globally, and came to the decision to postpone fully reopening SAS world headquarters to November 1, at the earliest.
CARY, NC
Associates Are In No Rush To Return To The Office For Biglaw’s ‘Culture’

It’s not that most associates don’t want to ever go back to the office. It’s that people don’t enjoy the culture. [Most firms] don’t really have an intentional culture, except ‘being best’—and that’s not much of a culture. You’re stuck in some partner’s office where they don’t make eye contact. Or you walk by a partner who doesn’t acknowledge you—which is especially true for minority associates. Working remotely removes that social stress; it’s less emotional work.
ECONOMY
Ready To Bet The Company? Try These Biglaw Firms

According to Above the Law’s 2021 Outside Counsel rankings, which firms were ranked as “top tier,” meaning they got a positive nod from clients for “bet-the-company” matters?. Clients are losing patience with paying transactional lawyers for administrative tasks. Join us on September 15th for the answers. Hint: 25 firm made...
ECONOMY
Being A Good Law Firm Associate Can Be A Bad Thing

Most people assume that if they are good at their jobs as law firm associates, they will reap a number of vocational and financial rewards. Indeed, the work product and drive of law firm associates is usually used to evaluate attorneys for partnership, bonuses, and other employment incentives. However, due to the dysfunctional nature of some law firms, being good as a law firm associate can actually be bad for an attorney.
ECONOMY
Docket Navigator Litigation Analytics Platform Acquired By UK News Platform Law Business Research Ltd.

On August 24, I was stunned by a press release announcing that Docket Navigator a U.S. research and analytics platform was being acquired, not by one of the usual U.S. legal tech suspects, but by a U.K. information services platform, Law Business Research, Ltd. (LBR) which has a fairly low profile in the United States. According to the press release “LBR is a global legal information services business providing intelligence platforms, legal analysis tools and networking across multiple legal practice areas. LBR brands IAM, World Trademark Review and Global Competition Review provide unrivalled coverage and in-depth analysis across the IP and antitrust practice areas, offering subscribers insight, intelligence and networking opportunities to support decision making.”
BUSINESS
From Great Recession To Great Resignation To What?

We all lived through the Great Recession of a decade or so ago, but now there’s the “Great Resignation,” people who have adapted the old Johnny Paycheck tune of “Take This Job and Shove It,” and fashioned it into a more genteel way of saying “I quit.” Fueled by the pandemic that seems to have no end (thanks to all those who refuse vaccinations for whatever the reasons) the working landscape is changing — probably forever.
ECONOMY
The 2021 Litigation Finance Survey Report

Since 2017, in partnership with our friends at Lake Whillans, we have conducted an annual survey of the litigation finance landscape. Over the course of these five years, our findings have mapped a trajectory of ever-increasing awareness and acceptance of the practice of third-party litigation funding. This year, two-thirds (65.7%)...
LAW
Biglaw Firms Can Be A Liability To Clients

Many people believe that Biglaw firms are the best shops to handle a given legal issue since they have the most experience and resources to work on a matter. It is true that many matters that require substantial effort, and in which the stakes are high, might be best handled by Biglaw shops that can flex their muscle in order to solve a client’s issues. However, in many situations, Biglaw firms can actually be a liability to clients. As a result, clients should use a mix of firms in order to handle their legal work so that they can avoid situations in which Biglaw firms present challenges for clients.
ECONOMY
Doing geographic expansion right at your firm

Are you the CEO of a single-office accounting firm that is doing well and is beginning to think about opening a second office in a different city through a merger or acquisition? Be careful, because history has shown that many one-office firms that open up a second office in a different city are disappointed with its integration and financial performance.
BUSINESS

