Sartorial Political Statements from the 2021 Met Gala
On Monday night, scores of celebrities, designers, and artists attended the Met Gala for a fanciful evening of high fashion. The event, previously postponed owing to the pandemic, had a theme of “American independence,” which naturally demanded some self-reflection. As Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Cara Delevingne quickly went viral for the political statements written on their red-carpet outfits, many other celebrities at the Met Gala displayed activism through fashion with overt statements of their own.www.newyorker.com
Comments / 0