Growth at The House leads to church facelift and new d&b A-Series.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The discovery of a body in Wyoming, consistent with the description of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito, has investigators in Colorado thinking about those missing in our mountains. The case highlights how law enforcement tries to find them and solve crimes that can go with their disappearances, especially in the rugged mountains. Gabby Petito (credit: Instagram/GabsPetito) “Everybody has an open file someplace,” said Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling. After decades of being involved with law enforcement searches, there are those that haunt law officers and communities. For Snelling, it’s the disappearance of 14-year-old Elizabeth Ann Miller, who went missing...

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO