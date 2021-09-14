Growth at The House leads to church facelift and new d&b A-Series.
ASHEVILLE, NC 9.14.21—The House is a multi-campus church with locations in Modesto and San Diego, California, along with the newest location in Ft. Worth, Texas. Led by senior pastors, Micah and Lindsey Berteau, along with a high impact staff team, the church is experiencing nothing short of a supernatural move of God in all of their locations, but especially in the short time that they have been gathering in Ft. Worth. Attendance has exploded exponentially, leading to recognition of this faith community as one of the fastest growing churches in the United States in 2019.www.mixonline.com
