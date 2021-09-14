Angelo State University Ram Jam & Fireworks Show to highlight Game Day Saturday, September 18th
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University is inviting the community to take part in a full day of family-friendly activities on Saturday, Sept. 18, including a concert (with live music by Read Southall Band and the ASU Ram Band), the first Ram Jam tailgate party of the season, athletic events involving three of ASU’s nationally ranked teams, and an evening fireworks show, according to a release from Angelo State University on Tuesday.www.conchovalleyhomepage.com
