With Iowa, Penn State and Michigan off to great starts, it’s time to wonder if the Big Ten is capable of unseating the SEC as the best conference. It’s been a rough year for some of the traditional powerhouses in college football. Both Clemson and Ohio State are trying to bounce back after early-season losses, and they struggled against opponents who should have been overmatched by talent alone. The Tigers weren’t able to handle Georgia Tech, who held Clemson to just 14 points. The Buckeyes pulled away from Tulsa at the end, but it took way too long for a team of this caliber.

