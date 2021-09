Sony has revealed a new trailer for a remake of the classic game, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic for the PlayStation 5. Since the Disney acquisition of LucasFilms, the number of videogames developed for the Star Wars franchise has drastically shrunk. This was in part due to giving EA Games an exclusive license to develop games for the property resulting in Star Wars: Battlefront and Star Wars: Battlefront 2. Neither of these games were well received by fans or critics and while some more recent efforts like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars: Squadrons have had better reception other game publishers are being allowed to take a crack at the series.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO